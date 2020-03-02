Two more First Nations open winter roads after warm weather, COVID-19 delay season

Officials in Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations say the winter roads to their communities are now ready for at least partial loads, while Eabametoong is still putting the finishing touches on its road.

Many First Nation leaders say warmer winters are pushing the road openings later and later each year.

The last winter road update from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation listed seven roads still under construction as of Feb. 19. Last year, just three roads remained under construction around the same time.

Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse says warm weather and the COVID-19 pandemic both caused delays this year.

"One time, we had the winter road ready the beginning of January," Wabasse said. "Now it's February … almost to the last week of February now and we're just beginning to plan out our haul, so it's going to be a pretty short season."

A short window

All the same, Webequie is used to short seasons, Wabasse said, and the community is getting ready to ship as much as it possibly can in that short window.

"We have, you know, the fuel haul and also we have the housing materials, and then we have, you know, supplies for our school and our band office as well too," he said.,

Leaders of Marten Falls First Nation anticipate having three to four weeks to bring in materials once they open their road to transports this week, said Paul Achneepineskum, the councilor responsible for the road.

"Whoever wants to haul heavy materials had better do it now," he said.

The road to Eabametoong is always late to go in, Chief Harvey Yesno said, and 2021 is proving to be no different.

A creek that won't freeze

This year, the ice is solid on Ozhiski Lake, a lengthy crossing intercepted by several islands, Yesno said.

However, crews are having to build a temporary bridge over a creek that won't freeze.

The biggest challenge though is not over water; it's over land, Yesno said, where crews rely on cold weather to keep the packed snow solid enough to support the weight of vehicles.

"So we're not there yet. We don't have the green light," Yesno said. "So now we've got a problem of it becoming a little milder. When I was up there, I think it was on Sunday, my brother was telling me … it was plus five."

Unlike many communities, Eabametoong does not rely on winter roads to bring in the majority of its fuel, as it lacks storage capacity, Yesno said.

The community is also not expecting materials for any major projects such as schools.

However, Yesno is hoping to bring in a piece of heavy equipment to work on the community's sewage and wastewater system, he said.

"We're hoping that at least as a minimum we get that piece of equipment," he said, "because that's part of this problem there, which contributed to our declaration of a state of emergency back on July 12, 2019."

Yesno is also hoping to bring in materials for an isolation unit in order to avoid the costs of having to fly them in, he said.