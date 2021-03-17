Pfizer vaccine logistics partly to blame for vaccine lag in northwest, official says

A Kenora, Ont. woman says she's frustrated that people in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area are waiting longer for COVID-19 vaccines than people in other parts of the province.

The health unit began vaccination clinics for people over 80, as well as high- and higher-priority healthcare workers on Tuesday, although people reported having trouble with the provincial booking system used to schedule appointments.

Thunder Bay district began those clinics the week of March 1, while some health units in southern Ontario launched them in mid to late February.

Corinne Hildebrandt is 65 and not eligible for the vaccine yet, but she said at the rate the northwest is rolling them out, she'll be lucky to have it by the fall.

"I would love to be able to visit my vaccinated mother, and I would love to be able to safely visit my grand kids," she said.

"Even Manitoba is doing better than us. Hard to believe," she added, laughing.

The medical officer of health for the northwest region told CBC that there are several reasons why vaccines rolled out later there.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health at the Northwestern Health Unit, said the region wasn't prioritized during the initial vaccine rollout because it had lower infection rates than other parts of the province. (Northwestern Health Unit)

"When the vaccines first came out, it was the Pfizer vaccine and there were lots of challenges with the transportation of that vaccine," Kit Young Hoon said. "And so it was not felt to be appropriate for northwestern Ontario and particularly a rural remote area like ours."

The health unit has exclusively administered the Moderna vaccine so far, she said.

Another reason for the delay in vaccine rollout is the fact that the northwest had lower infection rates than other parts of the province when the rollout began, Young Hoon added.

What's more, she said, the health unit chose to use the provincial vaccine booking system for much of its vaccine booking and that only launched on Monday — amid a sea of complaints about malfunctions.

Notwithstanding the delay, Young Hoon said the current supply of vaccine should allow the the NWHU to vaccinate much of the currently-targeted populations within three or four weeks.

"Based on the allocations received to date, I'm hopeful we can finish the 80-plus population and patient-facing healthcare workers by the second week of April," she said.