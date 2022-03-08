From pandemic parenting to barriers at work: Two women reflect on International Women's Day

While International Women's Day is a time to celebrate great achievements and role models, it's also a time to reflect on some negativity or hardships that women have often faced as well.

For International Women's Day, CBC News spoke with two women in northwestern Ontario about the experiences they've faced within their roles, what life was like for them before the pandemic, and how they've been stretched thin through it all.

Jan Greenfeather King, co-owner at Greenfeather King Indigenous Motivation in Kenora

Jan Greenfeather King is the co-owner at Greenfeather King Indigenous Motivation and said she had to adapt her life quickly when COVID hit. (Supplied by Jan Greenfeather King)

Before the pandemic, Greenfeather King said she would have a daily routine of getting her kids ready for school, going to her job, and then doing regular tasks throughout the week.

She admits she had to adapt quite quickly when COVID-19 hit, and even more so with her work, as she has a son who wasn't able to go to school.

"I had to work full time at home and take care of my son at the same time. So it made things a lot difficult. I felt spread a lot thinner than I normally did pre-COVID," said Greenfeather King.

"Not only [do you] worry about your household getting infected with COVID, but you also had to maintain your regular routine with your children. Mine specifically… he's medically fragile, so he requires 24/7 care."

Greenfeather King does have other support through her husband and her mother, but it was still difficult for her.

"Sometimes I [don't] reach out for help enough because I feel like I can do it the way I want it to be done. So sometimes I think that it's a fault of us women that we don't always reach out or, you know, accept the supports that are offered to us just because we're so resilient and we're so self-sufficient," said Greenfeather King.

Greenfeather King knows that resiliency well. She began her work as a master of ceremonies years ago but faced gender discrimination and stereotypes in the beginning as it's a role that has typically been held by men.

She noticed it when she would quote prices for her work and would be asked to reduce it, even though she knew males were quoting higher or the same and getting jobs. It also became apparent when she would receive the discrimination from other women.

Feeling discouraged, Greenfeather King decided to have a conversation with her father, who gave her some advice.

"He told me, 'This is going to be new ground for you,' he says. 'But just keep being you. Just be you up there,' he says. 'You smile, and when you smile, you don't know that you could be helping to heal somebody because even just a smile sometimes is what helps encourage people,'" said Greenfeather King.

She eventually got more comfortable with the role and received mentoring and guidance. She said eventually people got comfortable with it, but it took a while to break the stigma that it was only a man's job.

Anne Antenucci, chair of Women in Politics in Thunder Bay

Anne Antenucci is the chair of Women in Politics in Thunder Bay and said adapting to the pandemic took a while for her. (Photo by Torin Gunnell)

Before the pandemic, daily life for Antenucci was "pretty simple."

She had just had her third child with her two older children in school full time, and was doing a lot of advocacy work. Her eldest son has autism and requires a lot of support, but said they were in a good routine.

"Then COVID hit and things went into a tailspin. I lost my support to my oldest son. My children were all at home while I was at the same time trying to take care of a newborn baby, and suffering with postpartum depression," said Antenucci.

"At that time, [I was also] dealing with a six-year-old who sadly became very anxious and concerned that everyone that he loved was going to get COVID and die."

Antenucci said it took her a while to adapt to the new normal.

"It became this constant struggle when you would wake up in the morning and you would think to yourself, 'OK, this is what has to get done. What's not going to get done?' And you had to prioritize," said Antenucci.

"Sometimes things that were important to you as a woman and as a mother had to take a back seat to what was the greater good for your family. And that was really hard to deal with and still is."

In her line of work, Antenucci said she's fortunate to work in a predominantly female field and doesn't receive as much gender discrimination or bias, but she does see it within politics.

"The assumption is still there that, you know, the family issues are going to fall onto me. The making of the doctor's appointments falls onto me, making sure the household falls onto me. And on top of that, I'm working a nine-to-five job that is demanding," said Antenucci.

She believes that's part of why more women are needed in leadership positions.

"The way the society and the way that our policies are viewed, they are still written by people who don't have to deal with those issues. And I think until that changes, it's going to remain that way," she said.