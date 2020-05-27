No reports of tornadoes in northwestern Ontario despite extreme weather warnings this week

Despite concerns that severe thunderstorms could produce tornadoes in some parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada has not received any reports of tornadoes, or weather-related damage, yet, a meteorologist said.

Monday, the agency issued tornado watches for the Dryden, Ignace, Kenora, Fort Frances, and Rainy Lake areas.

The Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, and Red Lake areas were also under severe thunderstorm watches, and Environment and Climate Change Canada warned of possible wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h, and hail that ranged from the size of a ping pong ball to the size of a tennis ball.

"We were quite concerned because conditions were certainly ripe for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing those dangerous tornadoes," Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, "we haven't received any reports," he said. "We've also been looking through social media, and luckily, there's been nothing so far."

Much of the activity, however, happened after sundown Monday, Cheng said.

"Sometimes it takes time for the reports to come back to us," he said. "We do encourage people, if they have damage, upload pictures and videos using hashtag onstorm."

Reports, images and videos can also be sent to onstorm@canada.ca, Cheng said.