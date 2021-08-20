Skip to Main Content
Tornado warning for Red Lake area

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for a portion of northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada is warning the public to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible, Environment Canada said. (Tracy Hudson/Twitter)

The warning is in effect for the Red Lake area, including Fletcher Lake, Sydney Lake and Roger Lake.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that may be producing a tornado, the agency said.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible, and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The storm, as of 4:01 p.m. CT was 9 km southwest of Fletcher Lake, and was moving north at 50 km/h.

