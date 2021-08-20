Tornado warning for Red Lake area

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for a portion of northwestern Ontario.

The warning is in effect for the Red Lake area, including Fletcher Lake, Sydney Lake and Roger Lake.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that may be producing a tornado, the agency said.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible, and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The storm, as of 4:01 p.m. CT was 9 km southwest of Fletcher Lake, and was moving north at 50 km/h.