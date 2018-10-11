Many residents in northwestern Ontario woke up to fresh white snow Thursday morning, as areas further west such as Dryden, Ignace and Sioux Lookout got a jolt of winter on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a number of special weather statements early Tuesday morning as a low pressure system brought in a mix of wet snow and rain in many parts of the region.

On Wednesday, as the temperature dipped closer to zero or below, residents in northwestern Ontario saw a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain throughout the day and into the evening.

Resident on Eagle Lake in Vermillion Bay woke up to several centimetres of snow on their back porch on Thursday morning. (Shannon Elliott)

Cancellations due to weather

As the region continues to be under either a weather statement or snowfall warning on Thursday, officials from the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium have cancelled all bus services in the entire region.

According to a written statement from the consortium, buses have been cancelled for:

Kenora/Sioux Narrows

Dryden/Vermillion Bay/Ignace

Red Lake/Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout/Hudson

Pickle Lake

Upsala

The weather has also resulted in the cancellation of some services in the City of Kenora, according to city officials.

The routine Keewatin garbage route for Thursday, as well as city transit, were both cancelled Thursday morning due to slippery road conditions.