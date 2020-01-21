Strike action scheduled for northwestern Ontario schools this week

Talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) broke down Friday evening, the union said, meaning strike action announced by the ETFO in a news release issued Jan. 27 and scheduled for the week of Feb. 3 will go ahead.

The union will engage in a province-wide one-day strike on Thursday, Feb. 6, closing public elementary schools across the province that day.

It will engage in rotating strikes Ontario-wide the rest of the week.

Public elementary schools in the Superior Greenstone District will be closed on Monday, Feb. 3, while those in the Lakehead, Keewatin-Patricia and Rainy River Districts will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 5.

In addition, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) will hold a full withdrawal of services in select locations on Feb. 4.

All public elementary and secondary schools and the Adult Education Centre in the Lakehead district will be closed that day, the board announced on its web site.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) will hold a province-wide strike, also on Feb. 4, closing Catholic schools across the province that day. The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board`s alternative education programs will also be closed that day, the board announced on Facebook.

There is currently no job action scheduled for Friday that will impact northwestern Ontario schools.

CBC has compiled a list of currently-scheduled school closures from union communications and school board web sites. Here is a summary:

Monday, Feb. 3

Superior Greenstone District School Board - Elementary schools closed

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Lakehead Public Schools - All elementary and secondary schools and the Adult Education Centre closed

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board - All elementary schools, senior elementary schools, secondary schools and alternative education programs closed

Kenora Catholic District School Board - All schools closed

Northwest Catholic District School Board - All schools closed

Superior North Catholic District School Board - All schools closed

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Lakehead Public Schools - Elementary schools closed

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board - Elementary schools closed

Rainy River District School Board - Schools closed for students from kindergarten to Grade 8

Thursday, Feb. 6