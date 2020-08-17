'Angels in front of us': How northwestern Ontario came together to support Red Lake forest fire evacuees

A forest fire, which forced thousands of people to leave their homes in Red Lake, Ont., about 570 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, also rekindled a sense of community across the vast region, which has been hit hard economically and emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from Red Lake lived in limbo for nearly a week, before receiving word Sunday they could return to their homes, after an evacuation order was put in place in the community on August 10 due to the nearby fire.

Residents had dispersed across northwestern Ontario, seeking shelter in Ear Falls, Dryden, Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Thunder Bay and all points in between.

They didn't know when they would be able to return to their community, or what they would be returning to, adding more fear and uncertainty to an already challenging time.

Residents in Red Lake, Ont., are under a state of emergency and an evacuation order due to a forest fire burning south of the township. Volunteer firefighters and a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were actively battling the blaze as of Tuesday morning. (Sol Mamakwa/Twitter)

People across the region came to the aid of over 4000 evacuees, scrambling to open up places to stay, organizing food hampers and even planning activities for kids.

Matthew Barrow, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 238 in Ear Falls, said he woke up last Tuesday to find countless vehicles parked at a motel across the street from his home.

"My neighbour had a bunch of tents set up in his front yard, so it kind of hit me," said Barrow in an interview with CBC, adding he quickly realized there would be some gaps to fill when it came to hosting the evacuees.

From that day on, Barrow, along with the mayor of Ear Falls, the legion's Ladies Auxiliary and other community members, worked to provide a place for evacuees to "relax and have a cup of coffee."

Barrow opened the doors to the legion, which had been closed to the public for months due to COVID-19, and quickly received donations of food, clothing and even pet food from people in Ear Falls.

Coffee and "a place to relax" quickly turned into two hot meals a day, with the legion serving over 400 people daily.

Previous Next

"A lot of them are friends and family," Barrow said about the evacuees." We work with them up at the various businesses, mines up there, so like I said, there was no hesitation and everybody kind of sprung into action."

Barrow said the week was emotional for legion staff and evacuees, as they rebuilt a sense of community after the months of isolation and distancing due to COVID-19.

Paying it Forward

Just south of Ear Falls, more community efforts were initiated on the night the Red Lake evacuation order went into effect.

The owners of Rocky Shore Lodge in Perrault Falls, about 100 kilometres from Red Lake, rushed to get cabins, which had sat empty for most of the summer due to the pandemic, ready for the evacuees.

"My brother and I believe in paying it forward," said Steve Schweiger, one of the owners of the lodge. "These poor people have been displaced, they may not have had access to any money… and it just seemed to me that it would be the right thing to do, to just open up the doors and let them come here and settle and get some type of normalcy in their life."

Tina Robinson, a healthcare worker from Red Lake, her husband and their two cats were among the guests who stayed at the lodge. Robinson said when they arrived after the long, smoke-filled drive, they were welcomed with "opened arms."

"We rolled into the camp at about one o'clock in the morning, and I swear that we had two angels that were in front of us," she said while holding back tears, referring to Schweiger and his brother, Mike Schweiger.

The pair hosted over 30 evacuees at their lodge, free of charge, despite the fact they, and other lodge owners in the region, have lost their busiest tourism season due to COVID-19.

Schweiger said, their lodge has seen two guests in total this year, as many of their bookings are from American anglers who travel to northern Ontario in the summer.

"For the most part we're pretty thankful that we're able to help people out. I mean if our resorts, which are normally full this time of year, if we didn't have room, I don't know where these poor people would have went."

Previous Next

Schweiger described the experience as a "godsend," as many evacuees offered their time and labour to help him and his brother with repairs around the lodge.

"About three weeks ago we had some 90 kilometre winds that came into camp...three of our ramps were damaged, that we store boats on," he explained. "The guests helped us remove one of the ramps, we rebuilt one yesterday...They've been wonderful, they've been so eager to help us."

Robinson said she and the other guests plan to stay at Rocky Shore Lodge next summer, as a way of repaying the Schweiger's for the generosity. The group of evacuees are also advocating that the Ontario government provide compensation and support to the Rocky Shore Lodge and other tourism operators for their help during the evacuation.

No pet left behind

While evacuees got settled throughout the week, back in Red Lake one business owner stayed behind to help ensure another part of the community's population would be cared for as well.

Chantal Cole-Fitzpatrick, who owns and operates Balmer Variety & Best West Pets, a pet store in nearby Balmertown, spent much of the week going house to house with her family, looking after animals which had to be left behind when people fled the community as the fire, known as Red Lake 49, inched closer to the town.

"We've been going door to door, and in a lot of cases breaking into people's homes," she said with a chuckle, while explaining the protocol of checking in on the pets. "Basically feeding them, watering them, cleaning up after them if there's been issues...the animals are very, very happy to see people."

Previous Next

Cole-Fitzpatrick said residents didn't expect to be gone from the community for long, adding that many anticipated a quick return.

As the week went on, Cole-Fitzpatrick's list of homes and pets to check on continued to grow, eventually including dogs, cats, turtles, fish, chickens and even lizards.

"We have a lot of little lives that are depending on us, and if the power goes out all of our animals, like our aquariums and what not, all those fish will die," she said.

Not only did Cole-Fitzpatrick tend to the many animals in Red Lake, she and her family also took care of the firefighting crews by making sandwiches for them.

Red Lake residents return

As of Sunday, Red Lake residents got the "go ahead" from the mayor, as well as the province, to return after a change in weather helped firefighters contain the blaze.

(Chantal Cole-Fitzpatrick)

The fire, now listed as under control by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, continues to burn but no longer poses a threat to the community.

"I'm just so proud of our community, and our organizations, and our residents for being patient during these difficult times," said Mayor Fred Mota. "Red Lakers are resilient, and we will come back from this."