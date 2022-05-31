Investigation to determine if tornado touched down in northwestern Ontario during Monday storm

While high wind gusts in Dryden could indicate a tornado touched down in the area during Monday's storms, Environment Canada has not yet received any concrete evidence showing that was the case.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued for several areas in northwestern Ontario on Monday: Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River, Atikokan, Ignace, English River, Seine River Village, and Mine Centre.

But Environment Canada data shows the most-significant winds were reported at the Dryden airport, which saw gusts of 105 km/h, said Steven Flisfeder, warning preparedness meteorologist.

"At this time, it's not entirely clear if it was associated with a tornado," he said. "There were some indications from radar that it could possibly have been, but without any further evidence at this point, we can't say yes or no."

The matter will be investigated further by Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project, which will review satellite imagery to determine if any wind damage occurred in forested areas, which could indicate a tornado did touch down.

However, the project's executive director David Sills told CBC News on Tuesday that it would be a few days before that imagery is available.

9 tornadoes in northwestern Ontario in 2021

Flisfeder said tornadoes aren't uncommon in northwestern Ontario, and are often the result of storms that cross into the region from Minnesota.

Quetico, for example, is something of a regional hotspot for tornadoes, while Thunder Bay, meanwhile, is protected by Lake Superior, he said.

"Especially this time of year, the lake is still fairly cold, which does tend to have a hindrance on the possibility of tornadoes," he said. "The storms kind of die down before the reach the city itself."

In 2021, nine tornados were confirmed in northwestern Ontario. The strongest, Flisfeder said, touched down at Bending Lake southwest of Ignace.

That tornado rated a two on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, meaning it brought wind gusts from 180 to 200 km/h, Flisfeder said.

If a tornado did touch down in the Dryden area on Monday, it would be an EF0 based on the recorded wind speeds, Flisfeder said. EF0 tornadoes can create wind speeds of between 90 to 130 km/h.

Wind gusts of 105 km/h are still somewhat unusual, Flisfeder said.

Rainfall warnings in effect

"The wind criteria to be considered a severe thunderstorm is 90 kilometres per hour, so 105, that's well above our criteria," he said. "Ordinarily we wouldn't see wind gusts too much higher than that."

"But it is important to keep in mind our observation network is not really dense enough to capture all the maximum winds," Flisfeder said. "This is just a particular instance where the storm went pretty much directly over the Dryden airport, and so we were able to capture that observation."

Flisfeder said data shows some areas in the region saw about 20 millimetres of rain during Monday's storms.

However, on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada still had rainfall warnings in effect for:

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Rainy Lake

Kenora

Nestor Falls

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

Savant Lake

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected in those areas on Tuesday, bringing up to 20 mm of rain.