Highways closed, power knocked out as storm continues across northwestern Ontario for 2nd day

The spring storm stretching across three provinces has resulted in highway closures and power outages in northwestern Ontario.

The weather system continues to make its presence felt across the region on Thursday.

Highway 17 is closed between Shabaqua, west of Thunder Bay, to the Manitoba border. Other closures include Highway 502, the corridor linking the Fort Frances and Dryden areas, as well as Highway 599 from Highway 17 to the end of the roadway in Pickle Lake.

About 3,000 customers in the Thunder Bay area are without electricity as of Thursday morning, according to Hydro One's online storm centre map. Outages in the Fort Frances area are affecting more than 1,000 customers.

The Keewatin Patricia District School Board has closed all of its schools. Five rural schools in the Thunder Bay area — Crestview, Gorham and Ware, Kakabeka Falls, Valley Central and Whitefish Valley public schools — are closed. The Atikokan High School and North Star Community School in Atikokan are both closed.

Student transportation service providers across the region have parked school buses on Thursday.

The City of Kenora has shut down its municipal transit service for a second consecutive day.

The Lake of the Woods Museum and Douglas Family Art Centre in Kenora are both closed on Thursday due to the weather conditions.