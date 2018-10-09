Mix of freezing rain, snow to arrive in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday

Residents throughout northwestern Ontario will experience some wet, messy weather this week according to Environment Canada.

A number of special weather statements were issued across the region early Tuesday morning as a low pressure system moves over the southern states and heads northwest toward Lake Superior.

According to Environment Canada, snow or a mix of wet snow and rain is expected to arrive on Tuesday night and as the temperature drops to near or below zero on Wednesday morning, snow may be mixed with ice pellets as well.

Thunder Bay, the Superior West region and along the north shore can expect to see up to 50 mm of rain until Wednesday night, while residents in regions like Fort Frances and north of Lake Nipigon could see approximately 10 to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected and motorists should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly.



