What you need to know about snow-related closures in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday

School buses and garbage collection are among the services in Thunder Bay cancelled on Wednesday as winter weather persists across northwestern Ontario.

Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada remain in effect for several areas, including Thunder Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake. The Fort Frances and Atikokan areas are under a special weather statement advising of snowfall continuing in the morning.

The Lakehead District and Thunder Bay Catholic District school boards announced they will be dismissing students early on Wednesday.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay had cancelled all buses on Wednesday. As well, Crestview, Gorham and Ware, Kakabeka Falls, Valley Central, and Whitefish Valley public schools were closed all day.

As well, the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium cancelled all buses for the Dryden, Vermillion Bay and Sioux Lookout areas.

City of Thunder Bay officials said between 30 and 50 centimetres of wet, heavy snow have fallen, with high winds creating drifting conditions in some areas. Roads crews started plowing main streets and sidewalks overnight, and are expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

Thunder Bay city officials said plowing of main roads started overnight and will continue through the day on Wednesday. (Jasmine Kabatay/CBC)

City officials said local street plowing should be done by the end of Friday, while all sidewalks should be finished by Sunday.

"With the significant amount of snow and warm temperatures forecasted for [Thursday], operations will be dealing with drainage concerns in addition to snow clearing," city officials said in a written statement.

"Staff will be focusing on removing snow from plugged catch basins and steaming frozen culverts/catch basins. Drainage issues that pose a risk of damage to property or are a safety concern are given priority."

West of Thunder Bay, Highway 102 is closed between the Highway 11/17 junction and Mapleward Road due to poor road conditions, according to the Ontario 511 website.

Thunder Bay city officials said curbside garbage and recycling pickup won't happen on Wednesday, with collection rescheduled for Saturday. The city's Grace Remus, Ogden, and Algoma child care centres are closed for the day, though the Woodcrest centre is open.

CBC Thunder Bay's Gord Ellis shovels out Wednesday morning after a winter storm dumped heavy snow in Thunder Bay. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

The city is also closing the Canada Games Complex, Volunteer Pool, the Water Garden Pavilion, 55 Plus Centre, and the West Arthur Community Centre.

At the Thunder Bay Airport, a number of arriving and departing flights are listed as late or delayed.

The Intercity Shopping Centre is closed in Thunder Bay, as are several local businesses throughout the city.