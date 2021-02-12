Thunder Bay District to emerge from shutdown in Red-Control level of COVID-19 restrictions

Health units in northwestern Ontario will emerge from the provincial shutdown next week.

The province on Friday announced that 27 health unit regions will be transitioned out of the shutdown, which first went into effect on Boxing Day, and placed into different levels of its colour-coded pandemic response framework.

The Thunder Bay District will be in the Red-Control level starting on Feb. 16, which has the second-highest level of restrictions.

Events and social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors or 25 people outdoors. The provincial guidelines state that people should not be allowing others into their home.

Several businesses, including restaurants, will be able to reopen to the public with a number of conditions. Capacity limits of 75 per cent will be in place for supermarkets and stores that primarily sell groceries, as well as pharmacies and convenience stores. Other retail outlets have a capacity limit of 50 per cent.

Restaurants will be limited to 10 people for indoor dining, with a maximum of four people per table. There are restrictions on hours of operation, as well as alcohol sales.

Sports and recreational facilities can reopen, with restrictions of 10 people in fitness classes or areas with weights and equipment, along with 90-minute time limits. Team sports are not allowed to be practiced or played.

The City of Thunder Bay announced that all arenas will reopen on Feb. 17.

The Canada Games Complex will reopen on Feb. 22, but the weight rooms, cardio rooms, track and squash courts will all remain closed. Churchill Pool will reopen on Feb. 17, while reopening for Volunteer Pool is planned for March.

Several community centres, including Current River, North McIntyre, Oliver Road, Vale and West Thunder Bay, will gradually reopen between Feb. 16 and March 1. The 55 Plus Centre will reopen on Feb. 22, followed by the West Arthur Community Centre on Feb. 25 for older adults programming.

Cinemas and performing arts facilities will remain closed.

The Northwestern Health Unit will be in the Yellow-Protect level, which is the second-lowest zone.

The yellow level allows for social gatherings and events with up to 10 people indoors, or 25 people outdoors. Provincial guidelines say that people should be limiting close contact to their household.

As well, team sports are allowed to resume but without body contact.