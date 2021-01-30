Northwestern Ontario shelters, outreach programs exhausted by cold snaps amid pandemic

A cold snap earlier this month and a growing risk of COVID-19 spread among vulnerable communities has exhausted shelters and outreach programs in the northwest.

To meet the demand of the need in Thunder Bay Ont., Matawa First Nations Management created a new street outreach program, which aims to fill the gaps of existing support services for Matawa First Nations members in the city amidst the pandemic.

"This program came about because there was a number deaths of Matawa First Nations members, among the homeless in the city of Thunder Bay, so they developed this program as an interim response so we can provide coordination in the areas of prevention, intervention and services navigation," said Leesa Davey, Navigator with the WiiChiiHehWayWin program.

Since February 2, the outreach workers have been focusing on supporting members facing homelessness, mental health and addiction related issues, while also offering service navigation for those impacted by the COVID-19.

Davey said right now outreach teams are working from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, which will continue to the end of March 2021. She added that the organization is working to secure more funding so the program can continue in the future.

Meanwhile in the northwest, community organizations in Kenora, Ont., have been collaborating over the last month as temperatures dropped to dangerous levels for nearly ten days at the beginning of the month.

Cold snap drains resources

The Kenora Fellowship Centre adapted its shelter services to better meet the needs of the community during the cold snap all while balancing COVID-19 restrictions, something the executive director of the centre said has been no easy task this winter.

"That's been heavy on our minds right from the beginning," said Executive Director Yvonne Bearbull about the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks. "The community has been very responsive and there is a very effective pathway and communication amongst our resources to protect out vulnerable population."

Bearbull said staff at the Kenora Word Hub, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, the local health unit and the Makwa Patrol have all been instrumental in keeping the vulnerable safe this winter in the northwestern Ontario city.

She said some of the organizations have extended hours, opened warming centres, or have provided warm clothing for people in need.

With temperatures warming up this week, Bearbull said organizations like the Kenora Fellowship Centre will be assessing how to better address growing needs in the community.

"We're thinking of what are we going to do next, we can't just say oh okay it's nice now you can go back outside. You know I don't think we can go back there," she said.

Bearbull said the Kenora Fellowship Centre along with the Jubilee Church will be leaning on their Coldest Night of the Year fundraising campaign to help offset a lot of the cost incurred by the cold snap overflow service, and the extra resources the organizations had to tap into.

The Coldest Night of the Year virtual walk will be held on February 20, 2021, as part of their annual campaign to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.