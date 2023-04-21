There's a number of winter weather advisories in place this morning across areas of the northwest, along with closures and cancellations in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning covering Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Armstrong areas.

Another five to ten centimetres of snow is expected for the areas under a winter storm warning. Strong easterly winds can also lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow. Snow will taper off from west to east late this morning or early this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Other parts of the region, including Thunder Bay, Superior West, Greenstone area, and Atikokan are under a weather advisory. That's due to another two to four centimetres of snow in the forecast, mixed with ice pellets.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

School bus route cancellations

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has reported rural school buses for all three local school boards are cancelled for the day. A number of schools are closed as well. That includes Crestview, Gorham Ware, Whitefish Valley, Kakabeka, and Valley Central Schools.

Live highway conditions

There are no major closures to report on highways in the northwest this hour.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services are running on their regular schedule.