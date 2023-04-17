There's a number of winter weather warnings across areas of northwestern Ontario, resulting in some closures and cancellations in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Atikokan, and areas along the north shore of Lake Superior. The warnings stretch north toward Webequie and Eabametoong as well.

Heavy snow combined with strong northerly winds are expected to reduce visibility at times. The agency says snow will taper off and winds will diminish Monday night. About 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in the region.

Manitouwadge, Marathon and White River areas are under a freezing rain warning as of Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

School bus route cancellations

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay reported rural buses for all three local school boards were cancelled for the day. As well, Crestview, Gorham Ware, Kakabeka, Valley Central, White Fish, Five Mile, Nor'wester View and McKenzie schools are all closed due to weather. For updates, check here.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium has cancelled all school buses due to the winter storm warnings and freezing rain warnings. The cancellation of service Monday covers the following school boards:

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales

Superior North Catholic District School Board

Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario

Algoma and Huron-Superior Transportation Services has cancelled school buses in Hornepayne.

Live highway conditions

Highway 17 from Shabaqua to Ignace has been closed due to weather conditions as of Monday morning.

For more information on road closures, visit Ontario 511.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services were running on their regular schedule Monday.