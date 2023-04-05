People in northwestern Ontario can expect more snow throughout Wednesday and into Thursday as a spring storm blows through northwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a winter storm warning for almost the entire region.

Those living in Thunder Bay and along the coast of Lake Superior can expect to see snow mixed with ice pellets Wednesday afternoon and evening, said Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

The service is forecasting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow for the area.

Residents of communities to the west of Atikokan, on the other hand, are more likely to experience the precipitation entirely as snow, with accumulations of up to 30 centimetres or more.

"If folks don't need to be on the road for the afternoon or evening hours, that certainly will be recommended," Coulson said.

"But if you do have to be out there, [drive] with caution, leaving lots of space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you."

Wednesday's storm resulted in school closures and school bus cancellations across northwestern Ontario.

Schools in Thunder Bay are closed Wednesday and school bus services are cancelled.

In-person classes at Lakehead University are also cancelled, while the Thunder Bay and region campuses of Confederation College remain open.

Step By Step daycares in Thunder Bay are also closed.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

School closures and bus cancellations

The Lakehead District Public School Board, the Catholic board and Lakehead University have cancelled classes and closed facilities for the day. Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has reported buses will not be running this morning since classes are cancelled.

Nestor Falls School and McCrosson-Tovell School in Lake of the Woods township are also closed.

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium has cancelled all buses for the day, except the Pickle Lake bus.

The cancellation includes all buses in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, and Upsala.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium has cancelled all busses serving the Superior-Greenstone District School Board, Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, Superior North Catholic District School Board, and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario.

The Rainy River District Transportation Consortium has cancelled several routes as well this morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Central time, they were:

All Dimit Bus Line buses 101, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 110, 205, 225, 235, 306

First Student buses 100, 102, 302, 304, 308, 312

All Naicatchewenin First Nation buses NFN830, NFN831, NFN832

Maury Nielson 215, 251

Murray McDonald 113, 216, 230, 240

Keith Jolicouer 220

Colin Romyn 260

Big Grassy High School bus

All Rainy River First Nation buses

All Seine River First Nation buses

Big Island First Nation BIFN800

All Nigigoonsiminikaaning buses

Live highway conditions

For more information on road closures, visit Ontario 511.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services are running on their regular schedule.