There's a number of winter weather advisories in place across areas of northwestern Ontario Wednesday, resulting in some closures and cancellations in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning as the latest spring storm rolls through, including a snowfall warning in Thunder Bay. The weather warnings cover Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Ignace, and Thunder Bay. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected by this evening.

The snow is expected to turn into rain later on in the day as temperatures rise above freezing this afternoon.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

A man scrapes snow and ice from the window of his vehicle during Wednesday's snow storm in Thunder Bay. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Canada Post

Canada Post has issued what's called a red service alert, ending mail service for the day. It says it will resume delivery once conditions improve and it's safe to do so.

School bus route cancellations

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has cancelled all rural buses for the day for all three local school boards. As well, Lakehead Public Schools is closing Crestview, Gorham Ware, Kakabeka, Valley Central, and Whitefish Valley schools due to the winter weather.

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium has also cancelled a number of buses for the day due to weather. Routes cancelled include the following:

Kenora & Sioux Narrows - All routes are cancelled.

Dryden & Vermilion Bay - All routes are cancelled.

Sioux Lookout - All routes are cancelled.

Ignace/Upsala - UP82 is cancelled.

Red Lake/Ear Falls - RL1 stops south of Ear Falls are cancelled.

Live highway conditions

There are no major closures to report o regional highways.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services are running on their regular schedule.