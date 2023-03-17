There's a number of winter weather warnings in place this morning across areas of the northwest.

Much of the region was blanketed in a layers of ice and snow overnight, with snow expected to continue into the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for areas stretching from Atikokan and Wabakimi, eastwards to Wawa. Areas along the northshore of Lake Superior, and north toward the Greenstone area are also under the warning.

The federal agency is warning of heavy snow, with total amounts of 20 to 35 centimetres for most areas in the region. Areas along the northshore, including Nipigon and Marathon, are expecting 30 to 50 centimetres of snow by Saturday.

Gusty northeasterly winds are also expected, resulting in blowing snow which could reduce visibility to near zero, according to Enviroment Canada.

Here's the latest information you need about transportation and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

Live highway conditions

Sections of Highway 11/17 are closed this morning.

The Ministry of Transportation says the Highway between Nipigon and West of Dorion Loop Rd is fully blocked, as of 5 o'clock this morning. The highway is blocked due to a jackknifed transport.

As well, Highway 17, From Dryden to Shabaqua is closed due to a collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The ministry says Highway 17, West of Rossport, may have lanes blocked due to disabled transports. Traffic control in place.

School bus route cancellations

Most students are on March break this week in the region, so there are no school bus or school closures to report.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services are running on their regular schedule.