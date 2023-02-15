Rural school buses are cancelled in Thunder Bay, some schools closed due to weather

A wintery mix of snow and rain in Northwestern Ontario is making for some hazardous conditions in the region.

Those conditions have prompted the cancellation of rural school bus routes in the Thunder Bay area. As well, all school bus routes serviced by the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium have been cancelled.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

School bus route cancellations

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has cancelled all rural school bus routes for the day due to poor road conditions.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium has cancelled all buses today due to heavy snowfall warnings and flash freeze warnings in that part of the region.

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium has cancelled Ignace and Upsala buses IG14, UP82, & UP83 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium has also reported a number of cancellations and delays due to driver shortages.

School closures

A number of rural schools are closed today in Thunder Bay as well. Those include Crestview, Valley Central, Whitefish Valley, Gorham and Ware, and Kakabeka Falls.

Nor'Westerview, Five Mile and McKenzie schools remain open with no busing. All Thunder Bay Catholic and French Catholic schools are open.

Weather alerts

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather alerts for the northwest region. There's a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Thunder Bay, Nipigon, and Marathon areas.

The agency is warning rain will transition to snow early this morning. A flash freeze is possible this morning as north winds usher in a colder air mass which could lead to icy conditions.

Winds are expected to increase out of the north this morning which will lead to local blowing snow and reduced visibility. Snow will taper to flurries and winds will diminish through the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

As well, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Greenstone area. That includes the following:

Armstrong - Auden - Wabakimi Park

Beardmore - Jellicoe - Macdiarmid

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake

Geraldton - Longlac - Caramat

Nakina - Aroland - Pagwa

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow accumulations of ten to 15 centimetres. The agency said

reduced visibility is also possible in snow and local blowing snow.

Snow will continue through this afternoon before tapering to flurries this evening. Winds are expected to increase out of the north this morning which will lead to local blowing snow and reduced visibility, according to Environment Canada.

Live highway conditions

As of 9:30 a.m. there are no highway closures to report in northwestern Ontario.

