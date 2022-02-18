There's a number of winter weather advisories in place this morning across areas of the northwest, resulting in some closures and cancellations in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Greenstone area, including Beardmore, Geraldton, and Nakina. Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected by this evening.

Here's the latest information you need about bus service, school closures and highway conditions across northwestern Ontario. If you're looking for something specific, you can click on one of the links below to skip to a specific section:

We'll also provide frequent updates between 6 - 8:30 a.m. on Superior Morning, and you can listen to it live here. If there's information missing from this story, or you have a photo or video you'd like to share about what's happening in your neighbourhood, send us an email.

School bus route cancellations

All school buses serviced by the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium are cancelled for the day. The bus agency says the cancellations are due to a winter storm warning and travel advisories issued by Enviroment Canada.

East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium provides busing services for Superior-Greenstone District School Board, Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, Superior North Catholic District School Board, and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario.

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has reported buses will be running this morning, however, due to weather and road conditions delays are expected. The agency said some roads or routes may not be serviced due to weather. For updates, check here.

Live highway conditions

There are quite a few highway closures this morning. The stretch of Highway 17 from Nipigon to White River is closed due to multiple collisions.

Sections of highway 11 are also closed this morning, including areas between Nipigon and Hearst.

For more information on road closures, visit Ontario 511.

If you're seeing something out on the roads we should let others know about, send us an email.

Municipal transit

Municipal transit services are running on their regular schedule.