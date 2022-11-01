Contract negotiations between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have become heated, with the union pledging to walk off the job Friday.

The union represents 55,000 education workers, including early childhood educators, custodians and librarians. This week, union leaders have promised workers would walk off the job Friday despite promised legislation that would ban strikes.

The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but is now seeking to legislatively impose a four-year deal that would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

It's not clear if a walkout would last more than one day, but some of Ontario's largest school boards said they would close schools on Friday if workers take the action.

CBC News has contacted several school boards in northwestern Ontario to see what their plans are if those education workers are not there.

Here's what we've heard back so far, and we'll be updating as this story develops:

Lakehead District School Board: Schools will be open

The Lakehead District School Board announced Tuesday on its website that all of its schools will be open on Friday.

"Within the Lakehead District School Board, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff," the board stated. "Please be aware that this remains a fluid and changing provincial situation. The Lakehead District School Board continues to monitor developments daily and decisions will be made accordingly."

Rainy River District School Board: Still monitoring

The board has not yet responded to a CBC News request for comment, but has posted an update on its website:

"The Rainy River District School Board continues to monitor the provincial labour negotiations closely," the statement reads. "In the RRDSB, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff, as well as business staff, secretaries and dedicated early childhood educators. We highly value the service of CUPE workers and respect the collective bargaining process."

The board states it is doing contingency planning for Friday to ensure the "continuity of learning for students," and more information will be coming.

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board: No impact

No matter what happens with the CUPE negotiations, Friday will be a normal school day for students at Thunder Bay's Catholic school board.

That's because the board does not have CUPE members working at its schools, according to a post on the board's website.

"With CUPE positioning to strike Friday, this labour action will not affect our board," it said.

Thunder Bay French Catholic school board: No impact

Like its English counterparts, Thunder Bay's French Catholic school board, the Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, won't be affected by any job action as there are no CUPE employees at their schools, a spokesperson confirmed to CBC News.

Superior-Greenstone District School Board: No impact

CUPE does not represent any workers at the Superior-Greenstone District School Board, so there will be no impact at any of the board's schools if the protest takes place on Friday.

The board covers 15 public schools in northwestern Ontario, including in Beardmore, Geraldton, Longlac, Nakin, Caramat, Dorion, Nipigon, Red Rock, Schreiber, Terrace Bay, Marathon and Maitouwadge.

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board: No update

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board has also not posted an update online and hasn't responded to our calls.

The board has schools in the western portion of northwestern Ontario, including in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Pickle Lake, Savant Lake and Upsala, as well as serves the educational needs of many neighbouring and far north First Nation communities.