Northwestern Ontario ready for regional reopening, says acting medical officer of health in Kenora area

The acting medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit in the Kenora area, Dr. Ian Gemmill, believes his region of Ontario is ready for an easing of restrictions.

The provincial government announced Monday it would allow most areas of the province to proceed to phase two of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses allowed to once again serve customers include patios and outdoor dining, personal services such as hair salons and barber shops and touring and guiding services.

"We want to get things back to as normal as possible," said Gemmill.

"We have to do it sometime, and I think the places that don't have much activity are the right places to go."

Gemmill said it was clear the pandemic had hit some areas of the province, mainly the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) much harder than northwestern Ontario, noting in a media conference Monday there was little evidence of community spread of COVID-19 throughout the northwest.

The health unit is reporting three active cases of the virus, all of which were announced over the weekend. One case involves a person in Wabaseemoong First Nation, while the other two cases are at the jail in Kenora.

"These two individuals have been in the facility for some time, so clearly at some point in time there was transmission there," Gemmill said, adding that all other inmates have tested negative for the virus

"The possibility of transmitting person to person is in place, but I don't see a lot of it, because you'd have a lot more cases in the community."

Gemmill said both people were asymptomatic.

In an e-mail, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said it is working with public health to test all inmates, including newly admitted offenders, and is isolating those impacted by the positive tests.

Gemmill said the health unit is also working with First Nations and Inuit Health with the one positive case in Wabaseemoong.

Gemmill said there was a chance that person caught the virus while they were in Thunder Bay for an extended period of time.

He said this particular person did show symptoms of COVID-19 before testing positive for the virus.