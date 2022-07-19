Rainfall warnings in effect for several areas in northwestern Ontario

Rainfall warnings are in effect for several areas of northwestern Ontario, with as much as 75 millimetres expected by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued advisories on Tuesday for several areas in the western portion of the region, including Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake.

"It is definitely a lot of rain," said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"The system itself is kind of just skirting the international border as it moves due east across northern Ontario. Right now there's the low pressure system, which is a fairly moist system in itself, and then there's embedded thunderstorms."

Many of those areas have already dealt with flooding and high water levels throughout the spring and early summer.

Environment Canada cautions that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

People should watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, the advisory added.

Environment Canada has also issued severe thunderstorm watches for some parts of the region, including Atikokan, Dryden, Ignace, Kenora and Fort Frances.

The storms could produce winds of up to 100 km/h and large hail, starting on Tuesday afternoon, the weather agency said.