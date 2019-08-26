Environment Canada says a number of communities west of Thunder Bay can expect to get soaked over the next 24 hours as a large weather system moves into northwestern Ontario.

The weather office issued a number of rainfall warnings and special weather statements early Monday morning. Communities covered by the warnings can expect to see around 50 millimetres by late-day Tuesday. They include:

Kenora

Dryden

Vermillion Bay

Ignace

Fort Frances

Sioux Lookout

Savant Lake

Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls

Emo

Rainy River

Grassy Narrows

Wabaseemoong

Other communities as far east as Kakabeka Falls and along the north shore as well as north of the warning zones, such as Red Lake, Ear Falls, Pikangikum, Sandy Lake and Deer Lake, will also see significant amounts of rain but exactly how much isn't yet clear, said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Cheng added areas outside the rainfall warnings could see anywhere from 30 to 60 millimetres.

"The bulk of it is really going to come tonight into Tuesday," he said Monday afternoon, adding that thunderstorms accompanying the weather system can lead to localized flooding in lower-lying areas.

The threshold for a rainfall warning is 50 millimetres, Cheng said, adding that should forecasts dictate it, further warnings will be issued.

The system is currently centred over Manitoba and is very slow-moving, he added.

As of Monday afternoon, Thunder Bay was not under any rainfall warnings or advisories; the forecast called for 10 to 20 millimetres of rain Monday night and into Tuesday.

Cheng said that even though the worst of the wet weather is expected to end late in the day Tuesday, the system will continue to make the weather "unsettled" for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather office also advised people to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.