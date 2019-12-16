Pride associations in northwestern Ontario encouraged by federal cabinet mandate letters

Two northwestern Ontario Pride associations are responding positively to mandate letters issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to his cabinet.

The mandate letters, which provide each minister essentially with a to-do list, were publicly released late last week. Both Thunder Pride and Borderland Pride specifically welcome the direction in the letters to newly appointed Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger and Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

Thunder Pride chair Jason Veltri said the creation of a ministry dedicated to diversity and inclusion goes one step further than having a special advisor on LGBTQ2 issues, which had been appointed by the Liberal government during the previous parliamentary term, is a positive step.

"We've expanded the ability for LGBTQ people in Canada to really have a minister advocating on our behalf at the cabinet table," Veltri said.

In a written news release, Borderland Pride co-chair Douglas Judson expressed encouragement with Chagger's position and her mandate.

"While much was accomplished for LGBTQ2 people in the previous Parliament that Canadians can be proud of, there continues to be work to do to secure equal opportunity, safety, and inclusion for LGBTQ2 people and their families – especially for trans people, Indigenous LGBTQ2 people, LGBTQ2 youth in rural and remote communities," Judson said.

'Long overdue'

Chagger, along with Justice Minister David Lametti, are tasked with banning conversion therapy, which Veltri calls an "appalling practice."

"We're really excited that the prime minister is finally moving forward on conversion therapy ban across the federal spectrum in Canada," Veltri said. "It's long overdue and much needed."

Veltri also pointed to the federal government's commitment to eliminate the ban on donating blood for men who have sex with other men as an issue in the mandate letter for Hajdu, who is also the Thunder Bay-Superior North MP.

The Trudeau government had lowered the ban to three months from one year earlier in 2019, prior to the federal election.

"It's a pretty painful policy that is in place currently," Veltri said. "We're urging (Hajdu) to move very quickly on that."