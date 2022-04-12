Parts of northern Ontario are bracing this week for eventful weather coming in from the Prairies, from a major storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to some areas to a steady downpour anticipated to drench others.

The storm is expected to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba beginning overnight Tuesday and early into Wednesday, followed hours later by areas of northwestern Ontario closest to the Manitoba border.

Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories in the Ontario region. Some parts — including Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances — are under winter storm warnings, with forecasts of between 25 and 60 centimetres of snow.

Other areas, including Thunder Bay and locations along the north shore of Lake Superior, are under special weather statements advising of significant rainfall on Wednesday.

Steven Flisfeder, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the storm will bring a range of precipitation, including snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain, and the possibility of thunderstorms.

"It's going to be quite a mess, depending where exactly you are," he said. "Overall, a big mess, a big system affecting pretty much the entirety of northwestern Ontario."

Municipalities getting ready

Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance said the municipality is preparing to deal with a heavy dumping of snow.

"The crews are on alert. They're watching the weather. The machines are all ready and fuelled," he said on Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll try and stay ahead of the accumulation as it comes. We're probably going to stagger some shifts as well, starting [Wednesday]."

Kent Readman, the fire chief in Kenora, said officials are urging people to stay home and limit travel as much as possible.

"With a late season storm like this, there's more potential for damage to trees and power lines. Being prepared for an emergency is important all times of the year."

Readman said people should prepare a 72-hour emergency kit that includes quantities of water and non-perishable food items. Other precautions include ensuring necessary medication is available, having ways to stay in contact and charging cellphone batteries in advance.

Storm to last a few days

Flisfeder said the precipitation will likely continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday, before lightening up Friday and eventually ending Saturday.

For Thunder Bay and areas near Lake Superior, the storm is expected to initially bring snow and transition to rain with the risk of freezing rain as temperatures warm to slightly above 0 C during the day on Wednesday, then revert back to snow as temperatures dip, Flisfeder added.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook statement for Thunder Bay and surrounding areas on Tuesday. It cautioned that the rainfall will likely lead to a rise in flowing water in local waterways, ponding in low-lying areas, and areas with frozen ditches and blocked culverts.