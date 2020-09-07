Power restored to Pickle Lake, Geraldton after Monday morning outages

Power has been restored to the Pickle Lake, Cat Lake, Geraldton and Grassy Narrows areas after Monday morning outages, according to Hydro One.

Around 670 customers were without power in the areas of Pickle Lake, Cat Lake and Slate Falls.

More than 1,600 were without power in the Geraldton area.

Hydro crews continue to work on smaller outages across the northwest region, according to the utility's outage map.

The cause of the outages was not known but a Hydro One spokesperson told CBC weather may be to blame.

Environment Canada forecasted wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour in the Geraldton area Monday morning.

Pickle Lake and Cat Lake were the subject of a special weather statement calling for wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.