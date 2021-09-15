Northwestern Ont. environmental groups worried over nuclear waste knowledge in election

Two environmental groups in northwestern Ontario say they are concerned federal political leaders seem to know little about a proposal to bury nuclear waste in the region.

We the Nuclear Free North and Environment North said the issue of disposing of nuclear waste seems to be of little importance to the major party leaders, but is of great importance to this region.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is currently looking at building a nuclear waste repository between Ignace and Dryden Ont. The site is one of two that could be chosen, the other is in southern Ontario.

"It concerns me that they know very little about the nuclear waste issue, about the transportation issue," said Dodie LeGassick, who is the nuclear lead for Environment North and a member of We the Nuclear Free North.

"They are more concerned about this being, quotation marks, clean in terms of carbon emissions," she said, noting that the groups don't believe nuclear energy benefits the environment.

LeGassick said both the Conservative and Liberal parties have supported the development of small modular nuclear reactors, which she says that since those parties support development, she infers that as supporting the industry and the creation of nuclear waste.

She said the NDP did say local candidates would oppose the burial of the waste in the region.

"Both expressed concern and an interest in finding out more about the nuclear waste issue," she said, referring to the two NDP candidates in Thunder Bay - Superior North and Thunder Bay - Rainy River.

LeGassick said she hopes that no matter what the result is of the federal election, she hopes all MPs elected will show an interest in the project and be informed as to what could take place in northwestern Ontario.

"I think the public needs to be aware and make sure that they know that although it's a federal issue, to make sure they also approach their MPPs at the provincial level, as they will have a strong say as to what happens with this issue."