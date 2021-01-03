Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout hospitals announce New Year's babies

Two hospitals in northwestern Ontario have revealed the names of the first babies born in 2021.

Rylee Evelyn was born at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a news release issued by the hospital.

"My due date was Jan. 11, so it's funny it happened this way," her mother, Ashley Beda, said in the news release. "After 2020, it's nice to start this year feeling happy. It gives me hope that 2021 will be a good year."

Rylee is Ashley and Kevin Beda's second child and the sister of two-and-a-half-year-old Nicholas, the hospital said.



She weighed around 3.63 kilograms (exactly eight pounds).

Rosella Harper gave birth to Quentin Burt at the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre on Jan. 2 at 5:19 a.m. (Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre )

Rosella Harper welcomed the first baby of 2021 at Sioux Lookout's Meno Ya Win Health Centre, according to a news release from the hospital.

She gave birth to her son, Quentin Burt, on Jan. 2 at 5:19 a.m.

Mom and baby are both doing well, the hospital said.

Quentin weighed 3.48 kilograms (seven pounds, eight ounces) and is 52 centimetres (20.4 inches) long.