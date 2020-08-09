Forest fires reported near Nym Lake and Pipestone Narrows, in northwestern Ontario
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported two new forest fires in northwestern Ontario late Saturday afternoon. There are currently eight active fires in the northwest region.
Fort Frances 39 is located near Nym Lake, approximately 19 kilometres southeast of Atikokan.
It is 0.1 hectare in size and is not under control.
Red Lake 47 is located on a peninsula near Pipestone Narrows, approximately 27 kilometres west of the community of Red Lake.
Waterbombers attacked the fire by air Saturday afternoon. At the time of the report, it was 1.5 hectares in size and was not under control.
There are currently eight active fires in the northwest region, according to the Ministry's update on Saturday. Two fires are not under control, three fires are under control and three fires are being observed.
