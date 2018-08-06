Hot weather on the way for northwestern Ontario

You might want to have a few ways to cool off up your short sleeves for the next week, as Environment Canada says hot weather is expected across northwestern Ontario.

A flow of warm air from the U.S. deep south will keep temperatures unseasonably warm for the next week or so, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We could still be looking at warmer than normal conditions right thorough Thursday, maybe into Friday for Thunder Bay and the area," Coulson said.

Temperatures are forecast to be as high as 30 C over the weekend, spilling into early next week. Although temperatures near Lake Superior will be several degrees cooler.

"It does look like there's a lot of persistence to this particular weather pattern before it starts to break down about seven or eight days from now."

Coulson said normal daytime highs for this time of the year are around 20 C.

Heat alerts were issued by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon for the Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Fort Frances, Atikokan and Superior West areas.

"Maybe not for Thunder Bay itself, because it may not meet the criteria right in Thunder Bay, but to the west of Thunder Bay where temperatures could even be a little bit warmer, you may see some heat alerts being issued."

Coulson said heat alerts in the northwest are issued when daytime highs reach 29 C or warmer and overnight lows remain over 18 C or greater overnight for two consecutive days.

As for temperature records, Coulson said there is a possibility that records could be broken early next week.

"This is going to be a much above normal stretch of weather right across northwestern Ontario."