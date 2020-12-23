Regional travellers warned of northwestern Ontario highway closures

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is advising of four highway closures in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

According to the ministry's Ontario 511 website, all closures are due to disabled vehicles.

To the west of Thunder Bay, the eastbound lane of Highway 17 at Sistonens Corners is blocked by disabled tractor trailers. Traffic control is in place.

To the east, there are two ongoing closures in the Nipigon area.

Highway 17 is closed in both directions in Nipigon, at the Highway 585 junction, by a disabled vehicle. Traffic control is on scene.

Farther east, a disabled vehicle is blocking the eastbound land of Highway 17 near the Jackpine River Bridge.

Finally, the westbound lane of Highway 17, west of the Highway 627 junction, is blocked, also due to a disabled vehicle. Traffic control is in place.

Motorists are asked to use caution if travelling through those areas on Wednesday.