Rainfall helps forest fire suppression efforts in northwestern Ontario

Recent rainfall in northwestern Ontario has helped FireRanger crews as they work to contain 19 fires in the region, including three that have led to road closures in the Kenora area.

Kenora 25 and Kenora 30, which are 2,000 hectares and 1,300 hectares, respectively, continue to burn in the Willard Lake area, east of Kenora.

Neither fire is under control, although Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said the area received about 15 mm of rainfall Thursday night, and fire behaviour is "minimal."

Ten FireRanger crews are working on the fires, and sprinklers are being set up to protect nearby structures.

The province has prohibited access to several roads in the area:

Richard Lake Road.

East Hawk Lake Road.

Willard Lake roads.

Gordon Lake Road including the Shrub Lake Road, McIntosh Road and all other branch roads south of the Canadian National Railway line.

All roads on the south and east side of the Jones Road/Hwy 671 beginning at the High Lake junction up to the Canadian National Railway/Jones Road intersection.

Kenora 27 not under control

Kenora 27 continues to burn north of Kenora; the fire is about 4,300 hectares and not under control, although AFFES said fire behaviour is minimal due to rainfall overnight Thursday.

The province has prohibited access to some roads in the area of Kenora 27:

Sand Lake Road from the intersection of Hwy 596, east through to the English River Road, and all branch roads within.

English River Road beginning at unnamed road (one kilometre north of Forgotten Lake), through to Lennan Road, including all roads within.

All use of Crown land within 500 metres of any of the above roads is prohibited,and all non-essential personnel are asked to evacuate immediately unless they have authorization from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The 97-hectare Thunder Bay 8, which is burning in Oliver Paipoonge, is listed as being held as of Friday morning.

AFFES said the fire hazard in the region is low to moderate.