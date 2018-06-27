Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says three new forest fires have sparked up on Tuesday afternoon in northwestern Ontario.

Dry lightning activity in the area of Kingfisher Lake First Nation in the Sioux Lookout fire district have led to a few rapid fire starts.

The first fire is located six kilometres east of the First Nation community and is about 0.2 hectares in size, while another fire is about 11 kilometres to the northwest and is over 2 hectares in size.

The third fire was spotted about 12 kilometres southeast of Kingfisher Lake on a peninsula on Misamikwash Lake.

All three fires are currently not under control, according to the ministry's website.

Out of 26 currently active forest fires in northwestern Ontario, 20 are either under control, under observation or being held.