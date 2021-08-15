Northwestern Ontario federal election races begin

The 2021 federal election campaign period officially kicked off Sunday, with Canadians returning to the polls on Sept. 20.

Northwestern Ontario's three ridings each have a slate of announced candidates ready to go for the 36-day campaign.

They are:

Thunder Bay-Superior North

Patty Hajdu - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)

Joshua Taylor - Conservative Party of Canada

Chantelle Bryson - NDP

Amanda Moddejonge - Green Party of Canada

Rick Daines - People's Party of Canada

Thunder Bay-Rainy River

Marcus Powlowski - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)

Adelina Pecchia - Conservative Party of Canada

Yuk-Sem Won - NDP

Tracey MacKinnon - Green Party of Canada

Alan Aubut - People's Party of Canada

Kenora

Eric Melillo - Conservative Party of Canada (incumbent)

David Bruno - Liberal Party of Canada

Janine Seymour - NDP

Remi Rheault - Green Party of Canada

The election was formally called on Sunday morning, when Liberal leader Justin Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon and asked her to dissolve Parliament.