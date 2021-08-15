Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Northwestern Ontario federal election races begin

The 2021 federal election campaign period officially kicked off Sunday, with

Federal election called Sunday; Canadians will go to the polls on Sept. 20

Northwestern Ontario's 2021 federal election campaign has officially begun. Canadians will go to the polls on Sept. 20. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

The 2021 federal election campaign period officially kicked off Sunday, with Canadians returning to the polls on Sept. 20.

Northwestern Ontario's three ridings each have a slate of announced candidates ready to go for the 36-day campaign.

They are:

Thunder Bay-Superior North

  • Patty Hajdu - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)
  • Joshua Taylor - Conservative Party of Canada
  • Chantelle Bryson - NDP
  • Amanda Moddejonge - Green Party of Canada
  • Rick Daines - People's Party of Canada

Thunder Bay-Rainy River

  • Marcus Powlowski - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)
  • Adelina Pecchia - Conservative Party of Canada
  • Yuk-Sem Won - NDP
  • Tracey MacKinnon - Green Party of Canada
  • Alan Aubut - People's Party of Canada

Kenora

  • Eric Melillo - Conservative Party of Canada (incumbent)
  • David Bruno - Liberal Party of Canada
  • Janine Seymour - NDP
  • Remi Rheault - Green Party of Canada

The election was formally called on Sunday morning, when Liberal leader Justin Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon and asked her to dissolve Parliament.

 

