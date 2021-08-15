Northwestern Ontario federal election races begin
The 2021 federal election campaign period officially kicked off Sunday, with Canadians returning to the polls on Sept. 20.
Northwestern Ontario's three ridings each have a slate of announced candidates ready to go for the 36-day campaign.
They are:
Thunder Bay-Superior North
- Patty Hajdu - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)
- Joshua Taylor - Conservative Party of Canada
- Chantelle Bryson - NDP
- Amanda Moddejonge - Green Party of Canada
- Rick Daines - People's Party of Canada
Thunder Bay-Rainy River
- Marcus Powlowski - Liberal Party of Canada (incumbent)
- Adelina Pecchia - Conservative Party of Canada
- Yuk-Sem Won - NDP
- Tracey MacKinnon - Green Party of Canada
- Alan Aubut - People's Party of Canada
Kenora
- Eric Melillo - Conservative Party of Canada (incumbent)
- David Bruno - Liberal Party of Canada
- Janine Seymour - NDP
- Remi Rheault - Green Party of Canada
The election was formally called on Sunday morning, when Liberal leader Justin Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon and asked her to dissolve Parliament.