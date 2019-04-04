Some northwestern Ontario farmers 'at wit's end' with cold, wet weather

It feels like farmers are being held hostage by the weather. Kim Jo Bliss is an agricultural researcher and farmer in Emo. 6:24

The cool, wet weather in much of northwestern Ontario over the past several weeks is causing major harvesting delays in fields across the region, according to an agricultural researcher and farmer in Emo.

Kim Jo Bliss said in the Rainy River valley, about 25 centimetres of rain has fallen since mid-August. Emo is located about 380 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The region has received several rainstorms toward the end of summer.

Farmers who grow cereal crops, like wheat, barley, oats and canola have been particularly hard hit, Bliss said.

"These guys are at wit's end," she said. "It means things like the feed grade ... of the grain starts to drop."

"So one of my producers was planning to sell wheat for food, for us to consume, then it's now dropped to ... livestock feed, but now there's a risk of it not being worth anything at all."

That, she said, is problematic, as farmers have already spent the money required to produce their crops, buying things like seed, fertilizer and paying the other operational costs of farming, and that the late summer and fall period is the time of year they're expecting to recoup those expenses.

"They've done so much, and now is the rewarding part, and they can't get to it," Bliss said.

Bliss, who said she's been farming in the region since 1988, added that she's never had those cereal crops in the ground this late into September.

Emotional, mental toll

A bad harvest due to uncooperative weather is a tough thing for many farmers to take, Bliss said.

"It's a little hard on you," she said. "It's hard on your pocketbook, it's hard on you mentally and we're all in limbo."

She added that cattle producers are also feeling the pinch because of the weather, saying typical activities at this time of year, such as weaning and marketing the cattle, is more difficult when it's pouring rain.

Harvesting hay for the animals is also much more difficult, Bliss said.

"Even if it wasn't raining, these cooler temperatures make it very difficult to dry hay," she said. "It's challenging."

Bliss said wet autumns themselves aren't uncommon, but the amount of rain that's fallen since as early as mid-August is making getting out in the fields challenging.

"An odd day, we've snuck in," she said. "On Monday, we we were able to combine pretty much most of the day, we were almost done one trial of barley, we had 20 plots left and it poured."

"We need sunshine."