Family Day fun!: Weekend events in northwestern Ontario

Family Day weekend is here and there are plenty of family-friendly events happening in Thunder Bay, and throughout the region over the weekend.

Here are some of the activities that are taking place:

Journey to the Centre of the Universe in Hornepayne

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the public is invited to snowshoe to the geographic centre of Ontario.

Participants are asked to meet at Norm's Road, just north of Hornepayne on Highway 631. There is no fee associated with the two-kilometre trek, and participants will receive a certificate to commemorate their adventure.

For more information on the event go to the Canadian Ecology Centre website.

Fort William Historical Park's Voyageur Winter Carnival in Thunder Bay

The Voyageur Winter Carnival is back for another year with a weekend of family friendly activities and entertainment. The weekend-long event is taking place Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Weekend and daily passes are available to purchase at the event at Fort William Historical Park.

For more information on the event go to Fort William Historical Park's website.

Park's Canada Family Day Fire and Ice Festival, Red Rock

Parks Canada is hosting a Family Day event on Monday from noon until 4 p.m at the Red Rock Marina.

The Fire and Ice Festival will include skating on the ice trail on Lake Superior, a snowshoe obstacle course, curling and other winter activities. The festival is free of charge and open to people of all ages.

For more information on the event go to the Red Rock Township website.

SnowDay on the Waterfront, Thunder Bay

The city of Thunder Bay is hosting a day full of winter activities at Prince Arthur's Landing at Marina Park on Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

Thunder Bay's 50th Anniversary and Sports through the Ages themed snow sculptures will be on display during the event, and the public can vote for their favourite online.

For more information on the event go to the City of Thunder Bay's website.