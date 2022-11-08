First storm of the winter set to hit northwestern Ontario this week

The balmy fall weather that's lasted into November for most of northwestern Ontario is set to end this week, with the first snowstorm of the year expected Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a snowstorm to roll through the region beginning with showers Wednesday, turning into periods of snow Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

Though there's still a bit of uncertainty around what exactly the system will bring, it's begun developing in Colorado and should make its way north over the next few days, explained Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada,

"It's a little too early to talk about snowfall amounts, but it does look like it could be a significant snowfall across northwestern Ontario,' Coulson said.

The storm is expected to hit Thunder Bay and communities on Lake Superior's north shore, with winds coming in from the north that could make for a difficult drive home on Thursday.

"It'll be a good idea for anyone who doesn't have the snow tires yet to consider doing so over the next few days," Coulson said. "It's a good time to start preparing the car emergency kit or truck emergency kit, jumper cables, a couple of extra blankets, things that can keep you warm if you run into trouble."

Last winter and early spring saw a number of storms roll through northwestern Ontario, leading to a deep snowpack and contributing to spring floods.