Election results from across northwestern Ontario

Voters in communities across northwestern Ontario have clicked, phoned, and marked 'x' on ballots for over a week, with many communities using only online voting in the 2018 municipal election.

Two townships in the region, Lake of the Woods and Morley both have fully acclaimed councils.

The results from the largest communities in the region can be found here:

The results from some of the smaller communities in northwestern Ontario, or those with acclaimed mayors, can be found below:

Alberton

Reeve: Mike Ford

Councillors: Dan DeGagne, Diane Glowasky, Jennifer Johnson and Peter Spuzak (all councillors acclaimed)

Atikokan

Mayor: Dennis Brown (acclaimed)

Councillors: Sally Burns, Rob Ferguson, Jim Johnson, Mary Makarenko, Liz Shine and Brian Stimson

Conmee

Mayor: Kevin Holland

Councillors: Grant Arnold, Leslie Kivisto, Sheila Maxwell and Crystal Olson

Ear Falls

Mayor: Kevin Kahoot

Councillors: David Carroll, Rob Eady, Wendy Pearson and Daniel Sutton

Emo

Mayor: Harold McQuaker

Councillors: Harrold Boven, Lincoln Dunn, Lori-Ann Shortreed and Warren Totes

Gillies

Mayor: Wendy Wright (acclaimed)

Councillors: Rudy Buitenhuis, William J. Groenhide, Elizabeth Jones and Karen O'Gorman

Hornepayne

Mayor: Cheryl Fort

Councillors: Belinda Kristemaker, Peter Kristemaker, Jon Peroff and Drago Stefanic

Ignace

Mayor: Donald Cunningham

Councillors: Debbie Hart, Penny Lucas, David Penney and Greg Waldock

Lake of the Woods (all acclaimed)

Mayor: Colleen Fadden

Councillors: Glen Anderson, Nancy Gate, Bill Lundgren, JoAnn Moen

LaVallee

Mayor: Ken McKinnon

Councillors (all acclaimed): Dennis Allen, Irwin Hughes, Lucille MacDonald, Murray Witherspoon

Machin

Mayor: Gord Griffiths

Councillors: Ronald Kujansuu, Garry Parkes, Dennis Peterson and Ray Pilkey

Manitouwadge

Mayor: John MacEachern

Councillors: David Arola, Kathy Hudson, Jim Moffat and Mike Scapinello

Marathon

Mayor: Rick Dumas (acclaimed)

Councillors: Chantal Gingras, Ray Lake, Kelly Tsbouchi and Gregory Vallance

Morley (all acclaimed)

Reeve George Heyens

Councillors Andrew McCormick, Gary Jolicouer, Maria Vandenbrand, Anthony Armstrong

Neebing

Mayor: Erwin Butikofer

Councillors: Gordon Cuthbertson, Mark Thibert, Brian Wright, Curtis Coulson, Gary Gardner, Brian Kurikka

Nipigon

Mayor: Richard Harvey

Councillors: Levina Collins, Michael Elliott, James Foulds and John Zechner

O'Connor

Mayor: Jim Vezina (acclaimed)

Councillors: Alex Crane, Wendy Handy, Jerry Loand and Bishop Racicot

Oliver - Paipoonge

Mayor: Lucy Kloosterhuis (acclaimed)

Councillors: Alana Bishop, Bernie Kamphof, Brandon Postuma and Allan Vis

Pickle Lake

Mayor: Dwight Monck

Councillors: Kayla Blakney, Jeremy Millar, Graham Vaughn and Michael Walbourne

Rainy River

Mayor: Deborah Ewald (acclaimed)

Councillors: Larry Armstrong, Andrew Hartnell, R. Brent Helgeson, Neil Ivall, Martin Kreger and Pat White

Red Rock

Mayor: Gary Nelson

Councillors: Gord Muir, Darquise Robinson, Sara Park and Larry Woods

Schreiber

Mayor: Dave Hamilton

Councillors: Kim Krause, Daniel McGrath, Kevin Mullins and Douglas Stefurak

Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls

Mayor: Norbert Dufresne (acclaimed)

Councillors: Gale Black, Andrew Nisly, Matthew Rydberg (Ward 1) and Philip Hudson (Ward 2)

Shuniah

Mayor: Wendy Landry (acclaimed)

Councillors: Donna Blunt, Ron Giardetti, Don Smith and Duff Stewart

Terrace Bay

Mayor: Jody Davis

Councillors: Bert Johnson, Paul Malashewski, Michael Moore and Rick St. Louis

White River

Mayor: Angelo Bazzoni

Councillors: Dwijen Bharad, Ted Greenwood, Mark Hubbard and Rodney Swarek