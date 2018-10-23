Election results from across northwestern Ontario
Communities across northwestern Ontario went to the polls on Monday - here are the results
Voters in communities across northwestern Ontario have clicked, phoned, and marked 'x' on ballots for over a week, with many communities using only online voting in the 2018 municipal election.
Two townships in the region, Lake of the Woods and Morley both have fully acclaimed councils.
The results from the largest communities in the region can be found here:
The results from some of the smaller communities in northwestern Ontario, or those with acclaimed mayors, can be found below:
Alberton
Reeve: Mike Ford
Councillors: Dan DeGagne, Diane Glowasky, Jennifer Johnson and Peter Spuzak (all councillors acclaimed)
Atikokan
Mayor: Dennis Brown (acclaimed)
Councillors: Sally Burns, Rob Ferguson, Jim Johnson, Mary Makarenko, Liz Shine and Brian Stimson
Conmee
Mayor: Kevin Holland
Councillors: Grant Arnold, Leslie Kivisto, Sheila Maxwell and Crystal Olson
Ear Falls
Mayor: Kevin Kahoot
Councillors: David Carroll, Rob Eady, Wendy Pearson and Daniel Sutton
Emo
Mayor: Harold McQuaker
Councillors: Harrold Boven, Lincoln Dunn, Lori-Ann Shortreed and Warren Totes
Gillies
Mayor: Wendy Wright (acclaimed)
Councillors: Rudy Buitenhuis, William J. Groenhide, Elizabeth Jones and Karen O'Gorman
Hornepayne
Mayor: Cheryl Fort
Councillors: Belinda Kristemaker, Peter Kristemaker, Jon Peroff and Drago Stefanic
Ignace
Mayor: Donald Cunningham
Councillors: Debbie Hart, Penny Lucas, David Penney and Greg Waldock
Lake of the Woods (all acclaimed)
Mayor: Colleen Fadden
Councillors: Glen Anderson, Nancy Gate, Bill Lundgren, JoAnn Moen
LaVallee
Mayor: Ken McKinnon
Councillors (all acclaimed): Dennis Allen, Irwin Hughes, Lucille MacDonald, Murray Witherspoon
Machin
Mayor: Gord Griffiths
Councillors: Ronald Kujansuu, Garry Parkes, Dennis Peterson and Ray Pilkey
Manitouwadge
Mayor: John MacEachern
Councillors: David Arola, Kathy Hudson, Jim Moffat and Mike Scapinello
Marathon
Mayor: Rick Dumas (acclaimed)
Councillors: Chantal Gingras, Ray Lake, Kelly Tsbouchi and Gregory Vallance
Morley (all acclaimed)
Reeve George Heyens
Councillors Andrew McCormick, Gary Jolicouer, Maria Vandenbrand, Anthony Armstrong
Neebing
Mayor: Erwin Butikofer
Councillors: Gordon Cuthbertson, Mark Thibert, Brian Wright, Curtis Coulson, Gary Gardner, Brian Kurikka
Nipigon
Mayor: Richard Harvey
Councillors: Levina Collins, Michael Elliott, James Foulds and John Zechner
O'Connor
Mayor: Jim Vezina (acclaimed)
Councillors: Alex Crane, Wendy Handy, Jerry Loand and Bishop Racicot
Oliver - Paipoonge
Mayor: Lucy Kloosterhuis (acclaimed)
Councillors: Alana Bishop, Bernie Kamphof, Brandon Postuma and Allan Vis
Pickle Lake
Mayor: Dwight Monck
Councillors: Kayla Blakney, Jeremy Millar, Graham Vaughn and Michael Walbourne
Rainy River
Mayor: Deborah Ewald (acclaimed)
Councillors: Larry Armstrong, Andrew Hartnell, R. Brent Helgeson, Neil Ivall, Martin Kreger and Pat White
Red Rock
Mayor: Gary Nelson
Councillors: Gord Muir, Darquise Robinson, Sara Park and Larry Woods
Schreiber
Mayor: Dave Hamilton
Councillors: Kim Krause, Daniel McGrath, Kevin Mullins and Douglas Stefurak
Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls
Mayor: Norbert Dufresne (acclaimed)
Councillors: Gale Black, Andrew Nisly, Matthew Rydberg (Ward 1) and Philip Hudson (Ward 2)
Shuniah
Mayor: Wendy Landry (acclaimed)
Councillors: Donna Blunt, Ron Giardetti, Don Smith and Duff Stewart
Terrace Bay
Mayor: Jody Davis
Councillors: Bert Johnson, Paul Malashewski, Michael Moore and Rick St. Louis
White River
Mayor: Angelo Bazzoni
Councillors: Dwijen Bharad, Ted Greenwood, Mark Hubbard and Rodney Swarek