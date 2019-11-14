An abandoned railway tunnel, where many people from Thunder Bay, Ont., choose to hike or walk, now requires an access permit from a forestry company.

The Flett Tunnel, located west of the city near Shabaqua, was part of the former CN Rail tracks than ran through to Graham and Sioux Lookout, Ont.

The tunnel itself is on Crown land, but Wagner Forest Management controls the forestry blocks in the area. Recently, the company put up signs telling those who want to access the entranceways to the tunnel require a permit.

"The forest companies are not able to limit access," said Michelle Nowak, an outreach specialist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

"If a need for access restrictions is identified in the forest management planning process, the actual restriction would be applied by the District Manager under the authority of the Public Lands Act."

Wagner Forest Management's website states it supports public use, and notes the public can still recreate on its land. However, Ontario is the only jurisdiction where the company requires a permit, at a cost of $65 annually, or $90 for a family.

A sign posted by Wagner Forest Management near the Flett Tunnel tells land users they must now purchase a permit from the company to access the area. (Rob Farrow/Facebook) The company's website said it does allow low-impact activities on its land in the Northeastern United States, which includes hunting, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling.

The company notes in a document on its website that, recreationalists "have the right to use a defined area on Wagner managed private land, known as Blocks 1 through 8...for personal recreation only, with the exception of defined restricted areas." It notes that includes the railbed road, which includes the Flett Tunnel.

Wagner Forest Management declined CBC's request for comment for this story.

However, Nowak said a forestry company must identify in its forest management plan why it needs to close an area. Wagner has identified portions of the forest that are "no trespassing."

"The roads that are constructed are normally open to the public and can be used for recreation or other purposes. The use management strategy also identifies if any access restrictions are required for the road."

"The access rules remain the same even when a company isn't actively harvesting in an area. Roads that aren't used for some by a company might be decommissioned when a road has served its purpose, and becomes costly to maintain."

Nowak said companies can limit the use of motorized vehicles on roads, or only allow vehicles to pass through a road and not access lakes. Restrictions for roads are usually in place, she said, to protect the remoteness of some areas.

"For the most part, forest roads are open to the public on Crown land, and if there is an access restriction to a certain area, that restriction will be clearly marked with a sign that will have a government logo and identify the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. And, the sign will clearly state the type of restriction that is in place, and that this is done under the authority of the Public Lands Act."

Nowak said Conservation Officers are able to lay trespass fines if recreationalists are found on private land.

"If a forest access road is on private land, it would be subject to trespass laws."