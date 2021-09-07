12 new COVID-19 cases reported across northwestern Ontario following long weekend

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district, with another six announced in the Northwestern Health Unit area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Tuesday, which also includes numbers from over the Labour Day long weekend.

The health unit said two cases are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, two are close contacts of existing cases and the source of exposure for the other two have yet to be determined.

Five of the cases are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other case located in a First Nation.

The active case count is currently 11, with five previously announced cases now considered resolved.

Case reported at Kenora school

The Northwestern Health Unit also reported six new cases on Tuesday.

The health unit said two are in the Kenora region, two are in the Sioux Lookout region, one is in the Dryden and Red Lake region, and one is in the Rainy River district region.

There are eight active cases in the health unit's catchment area.

The Kenora Catholic District School Board announced over the weekend that one case has been identified at Pope John Paul II School.

The board said it is working with the Northwestern Health Unit on the next steps, which includes all contacts of the case being called and given instructions.

The school board's website shows one class at the school being closed, though the rest of the school remains open.