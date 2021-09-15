Single new COVID-19 case reported in the northwest on Wednesday

One new COVID-19 case has been reported in northwestern Ontario.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the positive test result, located in its Dryden and Red Lake region, on Wednesday.

There are nine active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area, with seven of those in the Rainy River district region and one in each of the Sioux Lookout and Dryden and Red Lake regions.

For the second consecutive day, no new cases were announced by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The active case count in the Thunder Bay district remains unchanged from the previous day at 15.