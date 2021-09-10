6 new COVID-19 cases in northwestern Ontario on Friday

The Northwestern Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases, along with another two in the Thunder Bay district.

Three of the cases announced by the Northwestern Health Unit on Friday are in the Rainy River district region, and one is in the Sioux Lookout region.

There are 10 active cases across the Northwestern Health Unit area.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced two positive test results.

Both cases are related to travel outside of northwestern Ontario and are located in First Nations.

There are two hospitalized cases, with one in the intensive care unit.

There are 14 active cases in the Thunder Bay district.