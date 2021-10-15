2 new COVID-19 cases announced in northwestern Ontario on Friday

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported across northwestern Ontario on Friday.

Both the Thunder Bay District and Northwestern health units each announced one positive test result.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has two active cases in its area, with a total of three cases announced in the region during the first 15 days of October.

The case announced by the Northwestern Health Unit is located within its Rainy River district region. There are three active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area, with two of those in the Rainy River district region and one in the Sioux Lookout region.