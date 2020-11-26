Northwestern Health Unit announces three COVID-19 cases in Kenora region

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kenora region.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced their latest positive tests on Thursday.

The health unit's website shows 22 active COVID-19 cases across its catchment area, with 20 of those within the Kenora region. One active case is located within the Rainy River District, and another is in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

Earlier this week, Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said there were indications of community spread of the virus within Kenora. The health unit had previously warned of increased COVID-19 risk within the Kenora region.

There have been 49 confirmed and 51 probable cases of COVID-19 within the Kenora region since the start of the pandemic, more than double any of the health unit's other defined regions.