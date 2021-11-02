3 new COVID-19 cases reported across the northwest on Tuesday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health unit said one of the cases is located in a First Nations community, while the other is in a district community.

One case had no known exposure to the virus while the source of exposure for the second remains undetermined, the health unit added.

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

1 new case for Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in its catchment area.

The case is located in its Rainy River district region.

The Northwestern Health Unit has three active cases, with two of those in the Rainy River district region and the other in its Dryden and Red Lake region.