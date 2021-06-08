Thunder Bay, Northwestern health units each report 1 new COVID-19 case on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test on Tuesday, the first day with a single new case since May 26.

The case is located in a district community, and the individual had no known exposure to the virus.

The active case count is now 60, with six previously announced cases now considered resolved and two have been removed from the local count after data quality checks.

Three additional variant of concern cases have been detected.

4 active cases in Northwestern Health Unit area

The Northwestern Health Unit also reported one new case, its second in the last seven days.

The new case is located in the Dryden health hub.

The Northwestern Health Unit has four active cases in its catchment area, with two in the Sioux Lookout health hub and one in each of the Kenora and Dryden health hubs.