No new COVID-19 cases reported by Northwestern Health Unit over the weekend

The Northwestern Health Unit has zero new COVID-19 cases in its area this weekend.

The health unit, which covers the Kenora and Rainy River districts, has only had one case announced within the last seven days.

There are three active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, with two in the Sioux Lookout region and one in the Kenora region.

Thunder Bay active cases at highest level since mid-April

On Saturday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 16 new cases, the third straight day with a double-digit increase.

Eight of those are located within First Nations communities, six are in the Thunder Bay area and two are in district communities. Eleven are close contacts of existing cases, four had no known exposure to the virus and one has yet to be determined.

The Geraldton District Hospital said there were nine new cases in the Greenstone area, which includes nearby First Nations, bringing the active total to 66.

The total active case count in the Thunder Bay district is 81, which is the highest since April 13.

The Thunder Bay health unit does not provide case updates on Sundays.