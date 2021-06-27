2 new COVID-19 cases across the northwest this weekend

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported across northwestern Ontario this weekend.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced two cases on Saturday, with both in the Rainy River district region.

No new cases were announced on Sunday.

There are 10 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with six of those in the Rainy River district region. There are two in the Kenora region, one in the Dryden and Red Lake region, and one in the Sioux Lookout region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit no longer provides updated case numbers on weekends.